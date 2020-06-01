© Samsung

Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility

Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.

Construction, which began this May, will pave the way for mass production of Samsung's V-NAND memory in the second half of 2021. "The new investment reaffirms our commitment to sustain undisputed leadership in memory technologies, even in uncertain times," says Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. "We will continue to serve the market with the most optimized solutions available, while contributing to growth of the overall IT industry and the economy in general.” In the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution fueled by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G expansion, the added capacity will play a major role in helping to address mid- to long-term demands for NAND flash memory. Samsung's NAND flash production network extends from Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in Korea to Xi'an, China. Established in 2015, Samsung's Pyeongtaek Campus is a hub for next-generation memory technologies, consisting of two of the world's largest-scale production lines.