Verkotan selects PWC technology from Rohde & Schwarz

Test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz has recently introduced the R&S PWC200, the first plane wave converter (PWC) on the market. Verkotan is the first independent test house to choose this technology to test 5G NR FR1 base stations over-the-air (OTA).

The German company has expanded its 5G NR testing portfolio with the R&S PWC200, developed for 5G massive MIMO base station testing for both production and R&D. The plane wave converter supports a large part of 3GPP certifications and features a bi-directional array of 156 wideband Vivaldi antennas placed in the radiating near-field area close to the device under test (DUT). For Verkotan, a test house based in Oulu, Finland, another important criterion for choosing the R&S PWC200 was the possibility to combine the solution with their own existing in-house OTA software applications and test chambers, making their investment more cost-effective. In addition to the Verkotan software, their R&S PWC200 is using software based functionality provided by Rohde & Schwarz, including pretransfer calibration, field simulation and calibration as well as self-test. “Rohde & Schwarz is happy to present our new, industry-leading PWC to a valued client like Verkotan. In a highly competitive field, this kind of joint innovation with professional partners is important to bring testing efficiency for OTA to a new level. We are pleased to continue exploring 5G NR solutions together with Verkotan,” says Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Systems and Projects at Rohde & Schwarz, in a press release. “Our mission is to offer the fastest, most accurate test and certification solutions for base station, mobile device and antenna manufacturers. Verkotan is happy to rely on the innovative T&M solutions by Rohde & Schwarz and the cutting-edge qualities the R&S PWC200 offers. As we aim to be the forerunner in the field of test and certification providers, we hope our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz will remain strong and continue in the future,” adds Kari Komonen, CEO of Verkotan.