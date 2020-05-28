© NXP

Kurt Sievers takes the helm at NXP

At its annual general meeting of shareholders, the appointment of Kurt Sievers as the company’s next CEO was overwhelmingly approved.

Effective immediately, Mr. Sievers will take on the role as an executive director and the company’s Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity Mr. Sievers will also remain President of NXP, a role he has held since 2018. As previously announced, Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who previously led the company for 11 years, will remain a strategic advisor to NXP, a press release reads. “I am truly humbled and honored to have been granted the opportunity to lead this fine company – a company that I am proud to have been with since our founding in 2006,” says Kurt Sievers, in the press release. “While we face unprecedented times, I remain confident in our winning strategy to develop and profitably grow market leading and highly differentiated businesses, and continue to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration.” Since September 2018, Sievers has been the President of NXP, with direct oversight and management of all NXP’s business lines. Sievers joined NXP (then Philips Semiconductors) in 1995, and rapidly moved through a series of Marketing & Sales, Product Definition & Development, Strategy and General Management leadership positions across a broad number of market segments.