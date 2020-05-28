© Excelitas Qioptiq

Excelitas’ Qioptiq subsidiary expands with new plant

Excelitas Technologies, a company delivering photonic solutions, sats that its Qioptiq subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.

Qioptiq will invest about EUR 25 million in this expansion of its production capacities. Located in the Göttingen Science Park industrial estate, the new site has an initial acreage of approximately 18,000 square metres. The facility will house ISO 5 cleanrooms and production-related offices, as well as the necessary logistics infrastructure. The building will have a usable area of approximately 6,700 square metres, including an approximately 1,500 square metre cleanroom area. It is scheduled to be operational in July 2021, housing a staff of about 100 personnel. With the inclusion of these new facilities, Qioptiq Göttingen will have total cleanroom capacities of around 2,600 square metres for the assembly of complex optical systems as well as for coating and other optical production processes. The company had previously made substantial investments in new cleanrooms at its Göttingen Königsallee headquarters in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Once the new production building is completed, the overall production area (production including cleanrooms, laboratories, and storage) will span over 8,000 square metre, the company states in a press release.. “The innovative and trailblazing projects we are working on with our customers in the semiconductor industry require maximum cleanliness standards throughout the entire production process. Expanding our cleanroom capacities is an important step into the future for us, as orders and business prospects continue to develop positively – even in these difficult times,” says Dr. Robert Vollmers, Excelitas Vice President Operations, Optics and Managing Director at Qioptiq in the press release.