Products | May 25, 2020
Vicor introduces a 750W regulated 48V-to-12V converter with 97% peak efficiency
Vicor announced the new DCM3717, a regulated 48V-to-12V converter that enables customers in data center, automotive and industrial markets to quickly deploy high-performance 48V power delivery for legacy 12V loads while achieving significant power-system size, weight and efficiency benefits.
This is a product release announcement by Vicor Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new DCM operates from a 40 – 60V SELV input, is non-isolated and provides a regulated output with a range of 10.0 – 13.5V, a continuous power rating of 750W and a peak efficiency of 97.3% in a 37 x 17 x 7.4mm Surface-Mount Converter housed in Package (SM-ChiP). The DCM3717 supports the recent Open Compute Project (OCP) Open Rack Standard V2.2 for distributed 48V server backplane architectures and the LV148 specification (48V automotive standard) for pure electric and hybrid vehicles, providing a regulated 48V-to-12V option for downstream legacy 12V multiphase point-of-load converters. Customers who do not require regulation of the 12V supply can take advantage of the Vicor NBM2317, a 750W non-regulated 48V-to-12V converter which is available in a smaller 23 x 17 x 7.4mm SM-ChiP with 40% higher power density and higher efficiency at 97.5%. Learn more about the Vicor DCM3717.
