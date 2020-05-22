© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Super Dry Totech expands Long Term Storage Solutions offering

The most recent development for Super Dry Totech, is the acquisition of a new building to expand on capacity & to minimise risk by assuring continuity should a disrupting incident occur in one of the facilities.

Tapping into the company’s experience and expertise of storing moisture sensitive components, the company’s Long Term Storage Solutions, LTS², continues to grow significantly with ever-increasing demand and serving an ever-expanding client base. The new facility is compliant to international standards for MSD and long-term component storage and uses patented technologies for temperature and humidity control to ensure components are kept in optimal conditions – typically 13-14˚C and <5% rh. When components are held in storage, they only have guaranteed availability if the storage is safe and secure. The LTS facility is constructed according to the highest standards. It is Class A fire-proof and secure fences and 24/7 camera systems protect the storage facility and surroundings. All alarms connect directly with the local fire department.