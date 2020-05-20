© manz

Manz receives follow-up order for display production equipment

Manz says it has received an order with a total volume in the low double-digit million euro range for display production equipment.

The follow-up order, which comes from what is described as one of China's largest display manufacturers and a long-standing Manz AG customer, includes wet-chemical equipment for the production of large-format displays on 8.6 generation substrates (2250 x 2610 mm). Around 60% of the order from the Electronics division will impact revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year. Manz AG's forecast for 2020 already includes the revenue and earnings contributions from this order. “We are pleased that our quality is convincing, that we enjoy the trust of leading industry players and that these companies have been among our loyal customer base for many years. Even in the current extraordinary situation, which is characterized by numerous restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still ready to serve our customers thanks to our global production network. They appreciate this very much and rely on our engineering skills and our many years of successful cooperation. For this reason, all commissioned projects are currently being continued as planned and new projects are being driven forward,” says Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, in a press release.