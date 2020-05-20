© jirsak dreamstime.com

Aehr Receives initial order from new customer for FOX-NP solution

Aehr Test Systems says it has received orders from a new customer and their subcontract manufacturing supplier for a FOX solution including a FOX-NP full wafer test system, an initial WaferPak Contactor, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to perform production qualification of their silicon photonics devices.

The total solution, including the FOX-NP system, WaferPak Aligner, and WaferPak Contactor, is expected to ship prior to the end of Aehr’s next fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2020. This new – unnamed – customer will begin utilising Aehr’s FOX-NP system for initial production burn-in and stabilisation of their silicon photonic devices and is then expected to transition to Aehr’s FOX-XP wafer-level test and burn-in systems to meet their volume production forecast. “We are delighted to announce another new customer for our FOX-P Platform, beginning with this initial order for our new FOX-NP test and burn-in system to support their initial product qualification of their high performance silicon photonics devices,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release. “We view this large player in the silicon photonics market as a very important customer win for Aehr, and we are also encouraged to be working with one of the world’s leading semiconductor assembly and test subcontract manufacturers that we believe will broaden our customer base as they market our FOX Wafer Level Test & Burn in Systems to their installed base of customers,” Erickson continues.