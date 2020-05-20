© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | May 20, 2020
Aehr Receives initial order from new customer for FOX-NP solution
Aehr Test Systems says it has received orders from a new customer and their subcontract manufacturing supplier for a FOX solution including a FOX-NP full wafer test system, an initial WaferPak Contactor, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to perform production qualification of their silicon photonics devices.
The total solution, including the FOX-NP system, WaferPak Aligner, and WaferPak Contactor, is expected to ship prior to the end of Aehr’s next fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2020. This new – unnamed – customer will begin utilising Aehr’s FOX-NP system for initial production burn-in and stabilisation of their silicon photonic devices and is then expected to transition to Aehr’s FOX-XP wafer-level test and burn-in systems to meet their volume production forecast. “We are delighted to announce another new customer for our FOX-P Platform, beginning with this initial order for our new FOX-NP test and burn-in system to support their initial product qualification of their high performance silicon photonics devices,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release. “We view this large player in the silicon photonics market as a very important customer win for Aehr, and we are also encouraged to be working with one of the world’s leading semiconductor assembly and test subcontract manufacturers that we believe will broaden our customer base as they market our FOX Wafer Level Test & Burn in Systems to their installed base of customers,” Erickson continues.
Ynvisible acquires electrochromic display company rdot Printed electronics specialist, Ynvisible Interactive, announces that it will acquire the printed electrochromic displays business of rdot AB of Gothenburg, Sweden.
Manz receives follow-up order for display production equipment Manz says it has received an order with a total volume in the low double-digit million euro range for display production equipment.
AIM names new director of product management AIM Solder has appointed Timothy O’Neill to the position of Director of Product Management.
Seoul Semi files patent suit against automotive LED light distributor Seoul Semiconductor says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Onyx Enterprise Int’l Corp., a distributor of automotive components.
X-FAB expands foundry offering for silicon-based microfluidics In order to address heightening demands, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, has taken steps to simplify the integration of microfluidic elements with CMOS and SOI dies.
Renesas withdraw from LD/PD business and close production Renesas has decided to withdraw from the laser diode (LD) and photo diode/detector (PD) businesses, and to close the production line at its Shiga Factory, which manufactures compound semiconductor products.
TSMC confirms its intention to build new US fab The Semiconductor giant has announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with support from the US government and the state of Arizona.
Flisom to set up shop in Hungary The Swiss solar technology company chose Kecskemét, Hungary as the location for its plant of industrial capacity.
VRG Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification VRG Components, an independent distributor of electronic components, have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Richardson RFPD ink distribution franchise deal with u-blox Richardson RFPD – an Arrow Electronics company – has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.
Imagination and BAIC Capital creates automotive joint venture Imagination Technologies and BAIC Group Industrial Investment (BAIC Capital), have signed a joint venture agreement to initiate the establishment of an automotive fabless semiconductor company.
Swissbit continues its growth trend with Ardian as a new partner Together with the management team, investment house, Ardian, is acquiring Swiss memory manufacturer Swissbit.
UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.
Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.
Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.
Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.Load more news