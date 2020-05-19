© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

AIM names new director of product management

AIM Solder has appointed Timothy O’Neill to the position of Director of Product Management.

As the company’s Director of Product Management, Timothy’s new role will include managing products throughout the product life cycle, gathering and prioritising product and customer requirements, defining the product vision, and working closely with the R&D team to continue developing solder products. “This is a very important and exciting new role for both Tim and the company,” says AIM’s Executive Vice President, David Suraski, in a press release. “Tim has been a valuable resource for AIM customers for many years and we are confident that he will excel in his new role and look forward to his valuable contributions.”