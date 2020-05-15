© nyul dreamstime.com

VRG Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

VRG Components, an independent distributor of electronic components, have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organisational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement. The process started early in 2019 with the addition of Quality Assurance Manager and certified ISO auditor, Michael Robertson. With his experience in automation and manufacturing, Mr. Robertson led the initiative with management team leaders as they aligned the company’s processes and procedures with the standard. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is the culmination of many months of meaningful work. It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring quality and providing the best possible service to our customers around the world. In the competitive global economy, we feel that this commitment to quality and continuous improvement is essential to building and maintaining strong relationships with our customers and suppliers,” says CEO Ruben Gutierrez in a press release The VRG Components organisation was audited by AudIT3 and presented with their certificate on April 8, 2020.