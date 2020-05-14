© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | May 14, 2020
Richardson RFPD ink distribution franchise deal with u-blox
Richardson RFPD – an Arrow Electronics company – has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.
Swiss-based u-blox, which specializes on positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, will see its entire suite of security, positioning and IoT communication services promoted by Richardson RFPD. “u-blox is a leader in wireless communication and positioning technologies for IoT,” says Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president, in a press release. “We are excited to promote these exceptional products and services into smart city, automotive, industrial IoT, healthcare and other key markets.” “Richardson RFPD is committed to the IoT market, transitioning quickly from a specialized component distributor with deep technical expertise to a global provider of IoT solutions and services. Our recent acquisition of Thingstream which will enable seamless connectivity services for our customers on top of our chips and modules will make Richardson RFPD an outstanding member of the team for us,” adds Markus Schaefer, head of global sales and marketing, of u-blox. “Together, we can do even more to enable quick and innovative solutions for IoT customers.”
Imagination and BAIC Capital creates automotive joint venture Imagination Technologies and BAIC Group Industrial Investment (BAIC Capital), have signed a joint venture agreement to initiate the establishment of an automotive fabless semiconductor company.
Swissbit continues its growth trend with Ardian as a new partner Together with the management team, investment house, Ardian, is acquiring Swiss memory manufacturer Swissbit.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.
Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.
Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.
Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.
Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).
Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.
Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.Load more news
