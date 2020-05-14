© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD ink distribution franchise deal with u-blox

Richardson RFPD – an Arrow Electronics company – has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.

Swiss-based u-blox, which specializes on positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, will see its entire suite of security, positioning and IoT communication services promoted by Richardson RFPD. “u-blox is a leader in wireless communication and positioning technologies for IoT,” says Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president, in a press release. “We are excited to promote these exceptional products and services into smart city, automotive, industrial IoT, healthcare and other key markets.” “Richardson RFPD is committed to the IoT market, transitioning quickly from a specialized component distributor with deep technical expertise to a global provider of IoT solutions and services. Our recent acquisition of Thingstream which will enable seamless connectivity services for our customers on top of our chips and modules will make Richardson RFPD an outstanding member of the team for us,” adds Markus Schaefer, head of global sales and marketing, of u-blox. “Together, we can do even more to enable quick and innovative solutions for IoT customers.”