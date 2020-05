© Swissbit

The Swissbit management team and Ardian, a private investment house, have signed an agreement to acquire Swissbit based in Bronschhofen, Switzerland. As you might remember, the memory manufacturer has been expanding recently and just last year it opened its new production facilities in Germany. In this transaction, Ardian will acquire a majority stake in Swissbit. The company’s existing management team led by Silvio Muschter, Thomas Luft, Vincenzo Esposito and Matthias Poppel will significantly reinvest in the company as part of the transaction and will hold a substantial stake in the company, and with that ensuring continuity in the management of the business, a press release. With the help of its new partner, Swissbit believes the positive growth trend will continue to accelerate. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction, which is still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. Swissbit saw its inception when it was created through a management buyout from the Siemens Memory division in 2001. The company currently has more than 700 customers, including numerous industrial, medical and technology companies. Together with Ardian as a global partner, Swissbit intends to continue to accelerate the internationalization of the company in North America and Asia. In addition, management aims to increase the growth potential in the embedded IoT segment. “The main factors for our investment in the company were Swissbit's convincing and promising business model combined with an excellent management team with many years of industry experience and strong technological expertise. We look forward to working in partnership with the management and supporting the company as it continues down its path of growth towards a successful future,” Dirk Wittneben, Managing Director and Head of Ardian Expansion in Germany, in the press release. “At Swissbit, we see it as our central task to reliably store and protect this data. For this reason, we have systematically created a new, state-of-the-art electronics production facility in Berlin, set up the Embedded IoT business unit and successfully developed innovative hardware-based security products in recent years. With Ardian, we have found a financially strong and globally connected partner for our further planned growth in new markets,” adds Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit.