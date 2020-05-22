200Vdc 5kW, 10kW and 15kW models augment programmable DC power supply

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of three 0 – 200V, 19” wide, rack mount, programmable DC power supplies.

This is a product release announcement by TDK Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

These most recent additions to the TDK Lambda brand GENESYS+™ series are available with output power levels of 5kW, 10kW and 15kW. The 200V 0-25A, 0-50A and 0-75A models are able to provide an optimised voltage range for testing solar panels, semiconductor fabrication, battery charging, DC motor control, heaters and process control applications. All models in the GENESYS+™ series are capable of operating in constant voltage, constant current and constant power modes. Up to six power supplies can be connected in parallel with an advanced master/slave system that provides dynamic load response and ripple and noise characteristics comparable with that of a single power supply. The 5kW, 10kW and 15kW power levels can be ordered with a choice of a 170 to 265Vac, 342 to 460Vac or 342 to 528Vac three-phase input. The G200-25 (5kW 1U), GSP200-50 (10kW 2U) and GSP200-75 (15kW 3U) models share a common width of 423mm, and depth of 441.5mm. A blank front panel option (with no metering or front panel control functions) is available where user access is not required or needs to be restricted. Snap-on dust filters can also be added to restrict airborne contamination. Programming is standardised across the entire GENESYS+™ series by either utilising the front panel controls, remotely via LAN (LXI 1.5), USB 2.0 and RS232/485 communications, or by using the isolated analogue control and monitoring (0-5V, 0-10V) which are provided as standard. Optional interfaces include a choice of GPIB (IEEE488.2) and the Anybus CompactCom interface platform for EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP and other interface options as they are released. Software drivers, a waveform creator and a virtual front panel GUI are provided in the software package. Safety features are standard in all GENESYS+™ power supplies, providing Safe/Auto Re-Start, Last Setting Memory and built-in protection functions. The five-year warranty series is safety certified to IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 (61010-1 pending), CE marked to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives and compliant to the industrial IEC/EN 61203-3 standard for conducted EMI, radiated EMI and EMC immunity. For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda’s GENESYS+™ programmable power supplies, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +49 (0)7841 666 0 or visit the website at: www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/uk/genesysplus Follow us at www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/de/twitter, watch our videos at www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/uk/youtube and connect with us at www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/uk/facebook and www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/de/linkedin, and read our blog at www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/uk/blog.