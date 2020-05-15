SkyTraq launches small multi-band RTK receiver

SkyTraq announced today a 12mm x 16mm size PX1122R multi-band RTK receiver for centimeter-level accuracy positioning applications. It works with GPS/QZSS L1/L2C, Galileo E1/E5b, GLONASS L1/L2, and Beidou B1I/B2I signals concurrently.

This is a product release announcement by SkyTraq Technology, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The PX1122R has RTK initialization time under 10 seconds and maximum update rate of 10Hz. It can be configured as RTK base or RTK rover. As RTK rover, it receives RTCM 3.x data from an RTK base, or raw measurements from another PX1122R RTK base, to provide 1cm + 1ppm accuracy RTK position. When configured in base mode, it can output RTCM 3.3 data or raw measurement data. The PX1122R is designed to deliver reliable, centimeter-level accuracy positioning for both emerging autonomous precision guidance and IoT precise positioning applications, and also the traditional surveying and precision farming applications. Moving base RTK for precise heading is also supported. By using two PX1122R and two antennas with 1 meter antenna separation, 1-sigma heading accuracy of 0.13 degree can be obtained; such heading accuracy is not affected by magnetic environment or receiver speed. PX1122R sample, datasheet, and evaluation boards are available now. The mass production schedule is in May.