Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner

Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.

Credence ID chose the Norwegian company’s technology as it expands its existing Android product line to now include a set of lower cost devices for markets that require FAP 20 sized sensors. The initial purchase order is for Credence ID market development activities in Africa, Latin America and South East Asia. “We have selected NEXT Biometrics PIV certified FAP 20 fingerprint sensor to launch our “ECO” generation of handheld products that will be marketed separately from our existing FAP 30 devices. This will enable us to meet customers demand in the government ID and flexible Mobile ID device solutions. NEXT Biometrics active thermal technology will enable us to offer competitively priced, secure, high-performance PIV certified mobile ID devices to our customers,” says Yash Shah, Credence ID’s CTO. “We are pleased to have received this break-through order from Credence ID and their introduction of the next generation ECO products. This will enable NEXT to support a US-based industry leader and follow the established success of Credence ID’s global expansion of award-winning products,” concludes Peter Heuman, CEO of Next.