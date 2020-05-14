Products | May 14, 2020
Würth Elektronik GNSS modules Elara-I, Elara-II, Erinome-I and Erinome-II
Würth Elektronik launches a product family of GNSS modules which is unique in several respects: The Elara line represents some of the smallest GNSS modules on the market - both with and without integrated antenna.
This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
For sophisticated navigation tasks, the Erinome series uses all four global navigation satellite systems at top speed: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. All four modules can be operated in low-power mode and offer I²C in addition to the usual UART interface. Thanks to tools such as the Würth Elektronik Navigation Satellite Software (WENSS) and the evaluation board, developers who integrate satellite navigation into their product for the first time will quickly achieve optimum results. Tracking of containers, navigation by agricultural machines or drones, fleet management, cartography, geotagging of cameras, monitoring of animal transports, referencing for international time synchronization - the most diverse requirements of position-based applications can be met with the GNSS modules from Würth Elektronik. For mobile applications with smallest space requirements Elara-I and Elara-II are particularly space-saving modules for applications where positioning by GPS and GLONASS is sufficient. Elara-I, measuring only 10 x 10 x 5.9 mm, has an integrated antenna with high rf sensitivity. Elara-II, measuring 4.1 x 4.1 x 2.2 mm, is one of the smallest GNSS modules on the market for PCB designs with external antenna. Both modules are optimised for battery operation and quickly achieve a localisation accuracy wihin 1.5 m during operation. For responsive navigation and difficult conditions If current position data is permanently requested and/or temporary overshadowing is to be expected, Erinome-I and Erinome-II are recommended. In addition to the American and Russian satellites, these also target the European and Chinese satellites. They provide updated data up to 10 times per second. Erinome-I (18 x 18 x 6.4 mm) is the version with an integrated antenna, Erinome-II (7 x 7 x 1.6 mm) the version with antenna pad. Detailed technical documentation is available for the antenna selection. All GNSS modules from Würth Elektronik are designed for the industrial temperature range from -40 °C up to +85 °C. They can be ordered from stock at any time without a minimum order quantity.
UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.
Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.
Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.
Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).
Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.
Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.Load more news
