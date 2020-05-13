Flex Power Modules adds 2W DC/DC converter to portfolio

Flex Power Modules has extended its range of miniature isolated DC/DC converters aimed at industrial applications with the introduction of the PUB-2B series.

Available in single or dual output options, the high-performance unregulated modules provide an output power of up to 2 W with no minimum load required. Housed in a compact SIP7 package measuring 19.7 x 7.1 x 10.2 mm (0.78 x 0.28 x 0.4 in), the devices achieve a high efficiency, typically up to 86% with a 12 V output under full load conditions. Isolation between input and output is rated at 4000 V. The new family of isolated, unregulated DC/DC converter modules offers output short-circuit protection and MTBF figures of 18.3 Mhrs. With enhanced protection for use in harsh environments common in industrial applications, the robust converters will reliably operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +95°C. The devices are safety compliant to EN/UL 62368-1, and Flex Power Modules is an ISO 9001/14001 certified supplier. The PUB-2B series launch closely follows the recent introduction of the PUB-2M and PUC-2B families which also deliver an output power of up to 2 W. Input-to-output isolation voltage is 6000 V for the PUC-2B (presented in a SIP7 package) and 3000 V for the PUB-2M (SMD package). Earlier this year, the company launched the PUA-A, PUC-B and PUB-M series of isolating converters intended primarily for industrial use delivering an output power of up to 1 W, and isolation voltages of up to 6000 V. For more information, the full data sheet of the PUB-2B is available here: https://flexpowermodules.com/documents/fpm-techspec-pub-2b