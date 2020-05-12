© globalfoundries - for illustrative purposes Components | May 12, 2020
Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products
The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).
The certificate allows GF Dresden to produce chips for financial transactions, smart cards, digital IDs as well as other products and applications for the public sector or industries that require an extra level of security and integrity in the production process. GF Dresden has invested a single-digit million Euro amount over the last two years to upgrade its security and IT systems to the highest levels. The Dutch semiconductor company NXP has been a key driver of the certification process at GF’s site in Germany. The Dresden Fab now joins GF’s Singapore and United States facilities in accreditation to the highest industry, client and government criteria for secure manufacturing as part of the company's GF Shield program. “The BSI has attested that all our systems and processes conform to the highest standards of the international Common Criteria ISO norm,” says Thomas Morgenstern, the head of GF Dresden, in a press release. “This is a milestone for the Dresden site as it allows us to address new and demanding markets. As chips are becoming ever more ubiquitous in our daily life and in our economies, the need for secure and trustworthy chip solutions will grow over the coming years. We are very excited about our new opportunity to further contribute to hardware security made by GF in Dresden. We are committed to being the most trusted and secure Foundry partner for our customers.”
Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.
Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.Load more news
