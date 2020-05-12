© globalfoundries - for illustrative purposes

Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products

The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).

The certificate allows GF Dresden to produce chips for financial transactions, smart cards, digital IDs as well as other products and applications for the public sector or industries that require an extra level of security and integrity in the production process. GF Dresden has invested a single-digit million Euro amount over the last two years to upgrade its security and IT systems to the highest levels. The Dutch semiconductor company NXP has been a key driver of the certification process at GF’s site in Germany. The Dresden Fab now joins GF’s Singapore and United States facilities in accreditation to the highest industry, client and government criteria for secure manufacturing as part of the company's GF Shield program. “The BSI has attested that all our systems and processes conform to the highest standards of the international Common Criteria ISO norm,” says Thomas Morgenstern, the head of GF Dresden, in a press release. “This is a milestone for the Dresden site as it allows us to address new and demanding markets. As chips are becoming ever more ubiquitous in our daily life and in our economies, the need for secure and trustworthy chip solutions will grow over the coming years. We are very excited about our new opportunity to further contribute to hardware security made by GF in Dresden. We are committed to being the most trusted and secure Foundry partner for our customers.”