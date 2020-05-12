© Rohde Schwarz Business | May 12, 2020
Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz
Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.
The Swedish company will use the R&S FSW8 to develop A111, its low-power pulsed coherent radar sensor that operates in the 60 GHz unlicensed frequency band and is particularly suited to IoT applications, a press release reads. The number of IoT applications and devices is rising, as is the use of sensor technology for consumer devices. To address these growing trends, Acconeer, based in Lund, Sweden, specialises in small radar solutions for consumer products. Due to its small footprint, the Acconeer A111 PCR low-power radar sensor is particularly suited to battery powered IoT devices. The A111 can be used for applications such as gesture control, material recognition, object and presence detection as well as level and speed measurements. An excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and high bandwidth are crucial for these applications. To maximiwe the SNR, Acconeer's design engineers need to ensure that the shape of the radar pulse is optimised without violating the spectrum regulations for short range devices. The engineers use the R&S FSW analyser with the R&S FSW-B8 resolution bandwidth option to visualise the frequency spectrum. The R&S FSW is used in the verification process to visualise the radar pulse in both the time and frequency domain because it is one of the few instruments on the market that can visualize the radar pulse frequency spectrum. Users can measure the spectral density, band power, root mean square (RMS) power and peak power. “As a growing company focusing on technological innovation, we are pleased to be able to push the envelope with the help of the R&S FSW. With the resolution bandwidth option, the analyzer features very good SNR in the V band frequency range of the radar (57 GHz to 64 GHz), which is particularly useful for our products. Acconeer has substantial experience of using Rohde & Schwarz equipment, and we are happy to continue using the company's top-level T&M solutions,” says Josefin Strahl, Head of Hardware Integration at Acconeer, in the press release.
Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).
Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.Load more news
