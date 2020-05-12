© Rohde Schwarz

Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz

Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.

The Swedish company will use the R&S FSW8 to develop A111, its low-power pulsed coherent radar sensor that operates in the 60 GHz unlicensed frequency band and is particularly suited to IoT applications, a press release reads. The number of IoT applications and devices is rising, as is the use of sensor technology for consumer devices. To address these growing trends, Acconeer, based in Lund, Sweden, specialises in small radar solutions for consumer products. Due to its small footprint, the Acconeer A111 PCR low-power radar sensor is particularly suited to battery powered IoT devices. The A111 can be used for applications such as gesture control, material recognition, object and presence detection as well as level and speed measurements. An excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and high bandwidth are crucial for these applications. To maximiwe the SNR, Acconeer's design engineers need to ensure that the shape of the radar pulse is optimised without violating the spectrum regulations for short range devices. The engineers use the R&S FSW analyser with the R&S FSW-B8 resolution bandwidth option to visualise the frequency spectrum. The R&S FSW is used in the verification process to visualise the radar pulse in both the time and frequency domain because it is one of the few instruments on the market that can visualize the radar pulse frequency spectrum. Users can measure the spectral density, band power, root mean square (RMS) power and peak power. “As a growing company focusing on technological innovation, we are pleased to be able to push the envelope with the help of the R&S FSW. With the resolution bandwidth option, the analyzer features very good SNR in the V band frequency range of the radar (57 GHz to 64 GHz), which is particularly useful for our products. Acconeer has substantial experience of using Rohde & Schwarz equipment, and we are happy to continue using the company's top-level T&M solutions,” says Josefin Strahl, Head of Hardware Integration at Acconeer, in the press release.