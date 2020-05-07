© Osram Business | May 07, 2020
Osram’s early structural changes paid off
The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Although revenue fell by almost 8% on a comparable basis to EUR 821 million, a positive free cash flow of EUR 64 million was achieved particularly through targeted cash management. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by almost four percentage points year-on-year to 11.7%. Due to restructuring costs of EUR 45 million, mainly for charges for the structural and personnel adjustments, the net result was negative at EUR 39.3 million. “The measures we took very early on to counter the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis are having an effect throughout the company. It has been a challenge to maintain production largely on a regular basis in recent weeks, as our top priority is and remains the health and protection of our employees. Osram is also using the time to be well positioned after the Corona crisis. Our high equity ratio is of great benefit to us,” says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, in a press release. As part of company-wide crisis management, additional liquidity volume of around EUR 200 million was identified until the end of the fiscal year through working time measures, the review of investments and consistent financing management, among other things. Regardless of the acute measures, Osram is sticking to its existing performance programs, which will bring savings of EUR 300 million from 2018 until the end of fiscal year 2022. By doing thy Osram sees itself as well prepared for economic challenges. The Opto Semiconductors division reported a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% in the past quarter. Sales in the semiconductor division decreased slightly to EUR 362 million euros. At 431 million euros, comparable sales in the Automotive sector were significantly lower than in the previous year. The cause for this is, among other things, the initial effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the automotive industry, which was already weakened before the corona crisis. Revenues in the business unit Digital (DI) also fell significantly by about 12%. Here, the pandemic-related decline in the entertainment and cinema lighting business and in building illumination projects in China became noticeable. The DI division was nevertheless able to maintain its operating profitability, with adjusted EBITDA positive at EUR 2 million. In the medium and long term, the effects of COVID-19 on the global economy cannot yet be predicted. The situation is accompanied by operational and financial challenges for the entire economy. In particular, production shutdowns on the part of customers and disruptions in global supply chains are very likely to affect Osram's business development. As already announced in mid-March, the company therefore expects not to be able to achieve its original corporate targets for the 2020 financial year.. Starting in May, a larger number of Osram employees will be affected by short-time working. The Osram Managing Board has therefore decided to waive 10% of its May salary as well.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
Ad
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.Load more news
Most Read
- Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic
- TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China
- HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses
- Historical decline – smartphone production to drop by 16.5% YoY in 2Q20
- Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa