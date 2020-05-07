© jirsak dreamstime.com

Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia

Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.

The Penang facility is the latest compliance and testing facility established by Keysight to offer its expertise, including calibration and testing services. Keysight currently has similar testing facilities in California in the United States and in Boeblingen, Germany. “As the world becomes more electronically connected, testing becomes more complex. The dramatic number of potential emitters of electromagnetic interference (EMI) in autonomous cars, electric vehicles, 5G and IoT devices, as well as medical equipment require new tests to meet evolving standards,” says Niels Faché, vice president of Service Portfolio, Global Services at Keysight, in a press release. “Keysight’s compliance and testing laboratories around the world and now in Asia, offer expertise and emerging technologies that can help our customers validate designs and accelerate time to production.” Located in Malaysia’s high-tech industry center, Keysight’s Penang facility offers review of EMC test plans, testing and standard operating procedures which aims to help ensure that testing is performed correctly the first time. The lab also offer tailored testing solutions to help customers meet deadlines and is sporting testing systems including a 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber, which provides accurate measurements. “Keysight is committed to helping customers with our comprehensive solutions, even during difficult times,” adds Gooi Soon Chai, president of Keysight’s electronic industrial solutions group “Keysight recognizes that COVID-19 is creating a variety of challenges for existing and new manufacturing customers, and believe that this facility, and the myriad of services it can provide, will support these customers through even the most demanding situations.”