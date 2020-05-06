© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2020
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich
Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
Endrich has more than 40 years’ experience in providing components from manufacturers and tailored solutions for applications from medium sized to big enterprises. “Azoteq is excited to partner with an established specialist component distributor such as Endrich,” says Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing, in a press release. “Endrich has an excellent reach into key European markets and will ensure even better service for our EU customer base.” “We think Azoteq is a perfect addition to our portfolio for customized multiple sensor applications and its further alignment for mega trends like Artificial Intelligence, Smart home etc.," adds Dr. Christiane Endrich, CEO of Endrich. Together with full technical support, Azoteq’s combination sensors, capacitive-touch and proximity ICs, touchpad ICs and modules for use in LED lighting, IoT, and wearable, mobile and security applications will now be more readily available to European clientele to ensure faster time to market.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.Load more news
