Products | May 08, 2020
RMCW Thick Film Wide Termination Chip Resistor Released
Industrial and commercial power electronics demand robust power supply performance.
This is a product release announcement by Stackpole Electronics Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
When high stability and low thermal resistance are important, standard chip resistors may not be the best solution. Chip resistors with reverse geometry provide terminations on the long sides of the chip, as opposed to the short side terminal for standard chips. Long side terminations offer a significant benefit in current handling and thermal resistance which contributes to lower PCB temperatures for a given chip size and power rating. Stackpole's RMCW thick film wide termination chip resistors have now been released for mass production. The RMCW is available in chip sizes and power ratings as follows:
- 0612 size rated 0.75W
- 1020 size rated 1W
- 1218 size rated 1W
- 1225 size rated 2W
- 2030 size rated 3W
