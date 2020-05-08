0612 size rated 0.75W

1020 size rated 1W

1218 size rated 1W

1225 size rated 2W

2030 size rated 3W

When high stability and low thermal resistance are important, standard chip resistors may not be the best solution. Chip resistors with reverse geometry provide terminations on the long sides of the chip, as opposed to the short side terminal for standard chips. Long side terminations offer a significant benefit in current handling and thermal resistance which contributes to lower PCB temperatures for a given chip size and power rating. Stackpole's RMCW thick film wide termination chip resistors have now been released for mass production. The RMCW is available in chip sizes and power ratings as follows:The RMCW is available in resistance values from 1 ohm to 10M in 1% and 5% tolerances. Applications include power management, battery charging, motor controls, industrial machinery, appliances. Pricing varies with tolerance and resistance value and ranges from $0.016 to $0.115 each in full reel quantities. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributor partners for volume pricing. For more information about Stackpole products, contact Stackpole Electronics, Inc. at 3110 Edwards Mill Road, Suite 207, Raleigh NC 27612; phone 919-850-9500; email marketing@seielect.com; or visit the website at www.seielect.com.