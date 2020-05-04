Products | May 04, 2020
Harwin Introduces FPC Assemblies with Hi-Rel Connectors
Harwin now offers both its Datamate J-Tek and Gecko high-reliability (Hi-Rel) connectors with flexible printed circuits (FPCs) attached for situations where there is little space above the board surface.
This is a product release announcement by Harwin. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Highly suited to aerospace, motorsport, satellite and defence installations, these FPC assemblies provide engineers with lower profile interconnect solutions. This means that the PCBs within a system design can be stacked much closer together. Through right-angled connections, these components can be kept at the periphery of the board resulting in thermal management and ease of mating benefits. The Datamate J-Tek option consists of a 2mm-pitch connector plus a 1A-rated 1mm-pitch FPC, and is supplied in a single-ended design fitted with a male connector. The Gecko options have a 1.25mm-pitch connector along with a 0.4A-rated 0.5mm-pitch FPC, available in single- or double-ended configurations. Standard 10-contact assemblies are supplied from stock, with other assemblies available on request. The FPCs feature a copper-clad polyimide base with a bonded overlay. There is a rigid area at each end to aid connector mounting. They are able to support a much tighter bend radius than conventional cables and are also better suited to dynamic movement when bent. Thanks to the innovative 4-finger design used for the Beryllium Copper contacts, these assemblies exhibit strong resilience to shock (up to 100G) and vibrational forces (up to 20G), without breaks in signal. Inclusion of stainless steel jackscrews on the Datamate connectors and sturdy latches on the Gecko connectors ensure interconnect integrity is maintained. The Harwin FPC assemblies have an operational temperature range matching the relevant connectors, up to 65°C to +150°C. The free ends of the FPC are compatible with industry standard FPC/FFC connectors that accept 0.3mm thickness circuits.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.Load more news
