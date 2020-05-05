Products | May 05, 2020
Centimeter-accurate satellite positioning enters the mainstream
Xsens, the manufacturer of motion tracking modules, today announced that it has brought centimeter-accurate positioning capability within reach of a new generation of affordable commercial devices with the launch of new RTK-compatible motion trackers.
This is a product release announcement by Xsens. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) extension to conventional satellite positioning signals reduces the maximum positioning error from around ±1m in standard commercial GNSS receivers to typically ±2 cm. Companies developing innovative new products in non-military markets such as smart farming, autonomous vehicles, and coastal maritime equipment have been keen to take advantage of high-precision RTK capability to enable new applications and more automated functions. Now Xsens has become the first mainstream manufacturer of motion tracker modules to support RTK functionality with the launch of the MTi-680G, a new product in its MTi 600-series. The MTi- 680G, an integrated GNSS/Inertial Navigation System (INS) module, features an integrated RTK GNSS receiver, as well as providing synchronized 3D attitude (tilt, inclination) and heading outputs. The new MTi-680G also features upgraded firmware which substantially accelerates the module's internal signal processing compared to non-RTK modules. Synchronizing the global position coordinates with the module's attitude, heading and velocity outputs, the MTi-680G can provide a comprehensive positioning and navigation output for any carrier device, including of devices such as drones that move at high speed, at a maximum output data rate of 400Hz. The RTK-enabled module also offers other features which make it stand out from the competition:
- Precise factory calibration of every production unit
- High immunity to magnetic interference
- Adaptive firmware operation to optimize performance in various types of scenario
- Easy-to-use, free MT Software Suite developer tools to accelerate integration into end product designs
- Out-of-the-box operation with Xsens' popular MTi development kits
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19Load more news
