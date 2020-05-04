© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik

Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.

With the new, focussed distribution strategy, Insignis establishes a worldwide key relationship with Rutronik. “This has resulted in parting company with several smaller distribution partners to enable us to focus where we can offer best support for customers,“ says Bill Lauer, Insignis CEO, in a press release. “They offer us a truly global, integrated sales footprint with significant field based technical sales and support. Having a partner that can offer true application advice combined with high level system solutions is key.” “Commercial trading has also been enhanced with the agreement of a ship and debit process together with a stock in the value of a six-digit Euro amount, meaning customers can get the right product at the right price delivered quickly,” said Adrian Elms, Senior Marketing Manager Digital at Rutronik. ”Insignis’ ability to offer longevity of die revision combined with enhanced test flows makes a very interesting proposition for our memory customers.“ Insignis products are carried exclusively by Rutronik and Digi-Key.