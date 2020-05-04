© JonDeTech Business | May 04, 2020
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company
JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Under the agreement a subscription of 2,932,552 shares will be made when the it is fulfilled. The investment corresponds to a price of SEK 13,64 per share and a dilution of approximately 13.65%. In a press release the Swedish company explains that the reason for the board deciding to conduct an issue that deviated from the shareholders' preferential rights was the assessment that Jiuyou Fund will be able to play an instrumental role for the company in the Asian markets. Besides being a financially stable owner with a long-term belief in the company, Jiuyou Fund will be able to give access to relevant local stakeholders and a platform for value creation. JonDeTech and Jiuyou Fund has therefor also agreed in the binding agreement that the investment will be carried out through a transfer of SEK 20 million to a Swedish bank account of JonDeTech on May 15, 2020 at the latest, and the remaining SEK 20 million (EUR 1.84 million) will be transferred in local currency to a wholly-owned subsidiary of JonDeTech in China. Technically, SEK 20 million in Sweden constitutes the issue proceeds and the remaining SEK 20 million in China will be contributed to JonDeTech as a condition for the investment. JonDeTech will primarily use the capital to develop its Go-To-Market strategy, strengthen the its presence in Asia, develop the company's manufacturing capacity as well as its product portfolio, lastly JonDeTech aims to use the capital to strengthen the organization as well as new patents. “It is with great pleasure and confidence that we can fully welcome Jiuyou Fund as well as their Chairman and CEO Frank Liu as shareholders in JonDeTech. Jiuyou Fund will be an important part of our Go-To-Market platform and we look forward to a mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation,” says Per Lindeberg, CEO JonDeTech.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.Load more news
