HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses

Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.

The advanced process, manufactured in Company’s 8’’ facility in Israel, offers high-end integration of multiple drivers in a single chip, as well as a smaller footprint, enabling the replacement of traditional opto-mechanical laser writing head with a single mix-signal solution. “We are very pleased to be collaborating with HP Indigo, the world leading provider of advanced digital printing solutions, in the development and production of this sophisticated analog IC for its high resolution industrial presses” says Shimon Greenberg, Tower Semiconductor Vice President and General Manager of Mixed-Signal and Power Management Business Unit. “The use of our highly flexible 180nm platform and its competitive advantages is a fine match for HP Indigo’s advanced requirements, allowing it to bring to market this new and advantageous solution further expanding its highly reputable printer offerings and business opportunities.”