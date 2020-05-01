© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa

Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.

Anglia is holding inventory on the most popular Hongfa relays at its distribution centre in the UK. “We are delighted to be launching this new relationship with Hongfa. The company is a world leader and well-established internationally across America, Europe and Asia. Expanding our range of relay products means an increased choice for our customers, ensuring that Anglia Live can cater for all design challenges and offer the right solution for every project,” says David Pearson, Technical Director of Anglia, in a press release. “Anglia is a strategic local partner for Hongfa, with great links into the UK customer base. They excel at building fantastic relationships with customers and the service offered by their design-in team is outstanding. We look forward to expanding our UK business with them,” adds Greg Ward, Senior Sales Manager for Hongfa Europe GmbH.