Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy

Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.

The purpose behind the new project is to ensure a sustainable and efficient use of resources in line with the circular economy perspective. Together with 17 business and academic partners from 9 European countries, Skeleton Technologies has just launched the InComEss (INnovative polymer based COmposite systeMs for high efficient Energy Scavenging and Storage) project. With a total budget of nearly EUR 7 million, it seeks to developing efficient smart materials with energy harvesting and storage capabilities. Energy harvesting is a process that captures small amounts of energy that would otherwise be lost as heat, light, sound, vibration or movement. Harvesting electricity contributes to reduce fossil fuel dependence and maximizes the efficiency of current energy sources. Under the InComEss project, Skeleton Technologies will evaluate the performance of novel polymer material in ultracapacitors for energy harvesting from external sources exercising pressure, including from walking. “Skeleton is focused on helping industries to innovate and transform themselves. Innovation should not stop during the pandemic. It is even the opposite, as this crisis shows us that moving fast is essential,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologie, in a press release. “Self-sustainability and circular economy are the future of our economy and once again, ultracapacitors will demonstrate their relevance and efficiency. Using them, we could potentially harvest and generate energy from any kind of pressure, including by simply walking. This would be a game changer for the realization of a low-carbon society,” Madiberk continues. InComEss receives funding from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Research Programme and gathers European public and private partners such as the Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research in Dresden (Germany), Italian automotive supplier MARELLI, Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (Greece) and Brunel University London, to name a few.