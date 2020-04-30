© Skeleton Technologies Business | April 30, 2020
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy
Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
The purpose behind the new project is to ensure a sustainable and efficient use of resources in line with the circular economy perspective. Together with 17 business and academic partners from 9 European countries, Skeleton Technologies has just launched the InComEss (INnovative polymer based COmposite systeMs for high efficient Energy Scavenging and Storage) project. With a total budget of nearly EUR 7 million, it seeks to developing efficient smart materials with energy harvesting and storage capabilities. Energy harvesting is a process that captures small amounts of energy that would otherwise be lost as heat, light, sound, vibration or movement. Harvesting electricity contributes to reduce fossil fuel dependence and maximizes the efficiency of current energy sources. Under the InComEss project, Skeleton Technologies will evaluate the performance of novel polymer material in ultracapacitors for energy harvesting from external sources exercising pressure, including from walking. “Skeleton is focused on helping industries to innovate and transform themselves. Innovation should not stop during the pandemic. It is even the opposite, as this crisis shows us that moving fast is essential,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologie, in a press release. “Self-sustainability and circular economy are the future of our economy and once again, ultracapacitors will demonstrate their relevance and efficiency. Using them, we could potentially harvest and generate energy from any kind of pressure, including by simply walking. This would be a game changer for the realization of a low-carbon society,” Madiberk continues. InComEss receives funding from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Research Programme and gathers European public and private partners such as the Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research in Dresden (Germany), Italian automotive supplier MARELLI, Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (Greece) and Brunel University London, to name a few.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.Load more news