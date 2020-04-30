© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business

Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.

"This acquisition brings critical connectivity technology and talent to help us accelerate our low-power Wi-Fi connectivity roadmap for the Internet of Things while increasing scale and breadth," says Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs, in a press release. "The world increasingly depends on wireless technology to stay connected. The acquired Redpine connectivity business enables people, teams and businesses around the world to remain safe, productive and in touch." Redpine's low-power Wi-Fi assets and intellectual property provides technology for IoT connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), the latest evolution of the Wi-Fi standard, is designed to meet the low power, performance, security and interoperability requirements needed in environments with hundreds or thousands of connected IoT devices. The integration of Redpine Signals' assets will accelerate Silicon Labs' roadmap for Wi-Fi 6 technology. The acquisition also adds Bluetooth Classic IP for audio applications such as wearables, hearables, voice assistants and smart speakers. The Redpine Signals acquisition includes an at-scale design center with approximately 200 employees in Hyderabad, India. The addition of Redpine's multidisciplinary, high-performing team will help Silicon Labs scale R&D faster and more efficiently.