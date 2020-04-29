© Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon'

Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.

The Purion Dragon is a new high current implanter architecture, featuring orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. The orders include the successful completion of a tool evaluation with follow on business to the same memory customer. The systems will support high volume production of NAND memory devices. The follow on order shipped in Q1. "We're very excited about the potential of this new win and the strong momentum of the next wave of Purion innovation. The Purion Dragon was developed to address our customers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current market. As demand for memory devices expand, we see significant opportunity for the Purion Dragon to fuel growth," says Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, in a press release.