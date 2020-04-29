© Palomar Technologies

Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint

In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.

The company needed the extra spaces in order to meet the growing customer demand for its solutions. “Since acquiring SST International (renamed to SST Vacuum Reflow Systems) in 2015, our global business has rapidly developed with a new customer base and these new facilities make it possible for Palomar to meet the growing global demand for our entire product line,” said Bruce Hueners, CEO and President for Palomar Technologies and SST Vacuum Reflow Systems, in a press release. Hueners continues stating that; “Additionally, our Innovation Center, which specializes in contract assembly and process development, has grown substantially and these new facilities will provide a top-notch laboratory, precision manufacturing, and training facilities.” Palomar has its roots in the Aerospace & Defense industry with its origins as a technology division within Hughes Aircraft. During its 40+ years of operating the company has been supporting the semiconductor and photonics industries, Palomar Technologies has expanded beyond its traditional segments across automotive (LiDAR & power modules), medical semiconductor/biophotonics, microwave, RF/wireless, 5G, Datacom, telecom, industrial and a few niche markets. The new facilities complement the company’s expansion in 2019 of its contract manufacturing facilities in Singapore, as well as collaborating with the Electronics and Photonics Innovation Center (EPIC) in Paignton (Torbay), in the United Kingdom to open a demonstration/prototyping laboratory to serve its growing European customer base. The new facility – located in Carlsbad, California – will house its new corporate headquarters, expanded manufacturing, engineering laboratories, class ISO Class 6 & 7 (Fed STD Class 1,000 - 10,000) cleanroom/laboratory, production laboratories, along with contract manufacturing/process development centre and office space.