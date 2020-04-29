© Palomar Technologies Business | April 29, 2020
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint
In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
The company needed the extra spaces in order to meet the growing customer demand for its solutions. “Since acquiring SST International (renamed to SST Vacuum Reflow Systems) in 2015, our global business has rapidly developed with a new customer base and these new facilities make it possible for Palomar to meet the growing global demand for our entire product line,” said Bruce Hueners, CEO and President for Palomar Technologies and SST Vacuum Reflow Systems, in a press release. Hueners continues stating that; “Additionally, our Innovation Center, which specializes in contract assembly and process development, has grown substantially and these new facilities will provide a top-notch laboratory, precision manufacturing, and training facilities.” Palomar has its roots in the Aerospace & Defense industry with its origins as a technology division within Hughes Aircraft. During its 40+ years of operating the company has been supporting the semiconductor and photonics industries, Palomar Technologies has expanded beyond its traditional segments across automotive (LiDAR & power modules), medical semiconductor/biophotonics, microwave, RF/wireless, 5G, Datacom, telecom, industrial and a few niche markets. The new facilities complement the company’s expansion in 2019 of its contract manufacturing facilities in Singapore, as well as collaborating with the Electronics and Photonics Innovation Center (EPIC) in Paignton (Torbay), in the United Kingdom to open a demonstration/prototyping laboratory to serve its growing European customer base. The new facility – located in Carlsbad, California – will house its new corporate headquarters, expanded manufacturing, engineering laboratories, class ISO Class 6 & 7 (Fed STD Class 1,000 - 10,000) cleanroom/laboratory, production laboratories, along with contract manufacturing/process development centre and office space.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
