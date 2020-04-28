© IAR Systems Embedded | April 28, 2020
IAR Systems opens office in India
The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is furthering its expansion in Asia with the opening of an office in India. The company has, for many years, served companies in India with tools and services by its strategy of channel sales with local partners. With the opening of an office in India, IAR Systems strengthens its presence in the area to meet today’s increasing market demands as well as future potential with recent years’ major product launches in security, services, safety and code quality. In collaboration with established distributors, IAR Systems will now be able to serve its customers in India on a closer and larger scale. “India is well-known for its many development companies and centers, and during the last couple of years we have seen a growing demand for our offering on the market,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems, in a press release. ”We started 2020 with opening of an office in Taiwan, and I now look forward to extend our operations even further with the opening of IAR Systems in India.” “Thanks to our long-standing and well-established industry relations, we’ve been able to serve embedded developers in India with high-performance tools for many years,” adds Fanny Nordlöf, recently appointed Country Manager India, IAR Systems. “I am excited to work closer with our customers in India, and I am thrilled to expand our relations with local and global companies as well as take advantage of future market potential.” The IAR Systems office in India is scheduled to start its business in Q3 2020.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.