Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement

Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.

The companies are targeting a wide range of applications in the automotive, industrial and consumer segments including mobile phones. The MoU prescribes that Alps Alpine will contribute up to USD 7 million towards the development of the product and that Alps Alpine will receive exclusivity for the new product for the automotive market. The product is planned to be ready for production during 2023. A legally binding final agreement is expected to be entered into during 2020. Subject to such agreement, payments are expected to commence in 2021 and end in 2023. "We have co-operated with Alps Alpine for several years and jointly won several design wins in the area of "presence detection" as well as "access control sensor" for cars. Now we have decided to take the next step in this co-operation combining Alps Alpine's competence and purchasing power in systems for cars with Acconeer's Pulsed Coherent radar technology," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, in a press release.