© Zumtobel Group

Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation

The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19

Zumtobel says that it is following the guidelines of the Austrian federal government as well as the general recommendations of health authorities and local governments in other countries where it is present. Production at the Zumtobel Group plant in Les Andelys, which is specialised on the manufacturing of outdoor luminaires, was reopened on 14 April 2020. Despite compliance with all hygienic and safety measures, the plant was temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of corona (COVID-19). The company says that it will continue to ensure that all hygienic precautions are strictly followed in order to guarantee smooth operations. Since 1 April 2020, the Zumtobel Group has implemented the federal government's short-time work offer at all Austrian locations for three months. During the short-time work period, the company continues to be able to react quickly to temporarily necessary capacity adjustments in its scenario planning, while maintaining core functions within the Zumtobel Group. Short-time work will therefore enable the company to remain functional as well as to maintain jobs.