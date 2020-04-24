© nyul dreamstime.com

ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight

The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.

ERNI Electronics says it has realigned operations to support production of cable assemblies needed for essential medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19. The group has customers adjusting orders, pulling in typical annual volumes in mere weeks and ERNI has adjusted priorities and staffing to support them. A strong supply chain and a realignment of both physical and human resources has enabled the long time medical supplier to support these demands for products needed for ventilators, respirators, portable oxygen concentrators and more. “Our new facility was established with flexibility in mind,” says Bill Knable, President of ERNI Electronics – Americas. “This has been beneficial as we’ve shifted from small lots and prototypes to large volumes of cable assemblies that support the urgent demands for these life-saving products. Our flexibility doesn’t stop with the facility though. We have had team members transfer from administrative and IT roles to production in order keep up with these demands.”