© Axis Communications

Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden

Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.

Last year, Axis generated sales for SEK 11.8 billion (EUR 1.08 billion), of which 18% is invested in R&D. The software development office in Linköping focuses on cloud solutions, new services and developing overarching comprehensive solutions and systems for managing and analyzing video. To meet the growing demand for innovation, Axis continues to expand the team as planned, from todays 40 employees to about one hundred. “Proximity to the universities and the faculty of engineering is natural for us as an innovative industry leader and therefore we are focusing on continued research and development both in Lund where we have the headquarter, and Linköping,” says Kenneth Jonsson, Vice President R&D, Axis Communications, in a press release. “We’re continuing to invest in both cities and as we grow, we naturally need larger premises. We have now agreed with the municipal real estate company Sankt Kors to rent an entire house at Ebbepark, Linköping with occupancy in November 2021.” The six floor office building is part of the Ebbepark district, located between Linköping city center, the University and the Mjärdevi Science Park. “We see many benefits of having an office in Linköping, which features a combination of a high-quality university and a vibrant business community. This gives us a good basis for finding the right skills and executing successful R&D projects,” says Jonsson.