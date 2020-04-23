© Axis Communications Business | April 23, 2020
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden
Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Last year, Axis generated sales for SEK 11.8 billion (EUR 1.08 billion), of which 18% is invested in R&D. The software development office in Linköping focuses on cloud solutions, new services and developing overarching comprehensive solutions and systems for managing and analyzing video. To meet the growing demand for innovation, Axis continues to expand the team as planned, from todays 40 employees to about one hundred. “Proximity to the universities and the faculty of engineering is natural for us as an innovative industry leader and therefore we are focusing on continued research and development both in Lund where we have the headquarter, and Linköping,” says Kenneth Jonsson, Vice President R&D, Axis Communications, in a press release. “We’re continuing to invest in both cities and as we grow, we naturally need larger premises. We have now agreed with the municipal real estate company Sankt Kors to rent an entire house at Ebbepark, Linköping with occupancy in November 2021.” The six floor office building is part of the Ebbepark district, located between Linköping city center, the University and the Mjärdevi Science Park. “We see many benefits of having an office in Linköping, which features a combination of a high-quality university and a vibrant business community. This gives us a good basis for finding the right skills and executing successful R&D projects,” says Jonsson.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.Load more news