YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding

In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.

The finacing round was led by Alphatecture, a dollar ecological fund under the internationally renowned chip IP company, followed by Delian Capital and Walden International. Following the acquisition, YEESTOR has achieved a full coverage of core intellectual property rights in all key technology areas of storage controllers, which marked its completion of full product line deployment from mobile storage, embedded storage, to SSD storage controllers, providing one-stop storage controller solutions for consumer and enterprise customers. At the same time, YEESTOR says it will open up its design capability in IP, chips, and software, offering customised design services including storage controllers as well as the Computing-in-Memory chips.