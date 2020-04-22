© fingerprint card

Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key

Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.

This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally. “This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business. Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas,” says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints, in a press release. “We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards” adds David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. “Biometric Authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”