© fingerprint card Business | April 22, 2020
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally. “This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business. Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas,” says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints, in a press release. “We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards” adds David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. “Biometric Authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.Load more news