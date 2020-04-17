© Infineon Business | April 17, 2020
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress
Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
“The acquisition of Cypress is a landmark step in Infineon’s strategic development,” says Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss, in a press release. “Together, we offer our customers the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio for linking the real with the digital world and shaping digitalization, one of the most important global trends. We serve as a trusted partner for customers and distributors and we are evolving from a leader in components to a leader in system solutions for the automotive, industrial and IoT markets. Furthermore, customers can benefit from our increased global reach and enhanced design-in support tailored to their needs. We welcome our new colleagues from Cypress to Infineon”. The addition of Cypress lets Infineon further strengthen its focus on structural growth drivers and on a broader range of applications. This aims to accelerate the company’s path of profitable growth. Cypress adds a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, connectivity components, software ecosystems and high-performance memories. All this is complementary to Infineon’s leading power semiconductors, automotive microcontrollers, sensors and security solutions. Combining these technology assets enables advanced solutions for high-growth applications such as ADAS/AD, IoT and 5G mobile infrastructure. The addition of Cypress’ strong R&D capabilities and its foothold in the U.S. and Japan strengthen Infineon’s connections with customers around the world. Back in 3 June 2019 when the acquisition was first introduced, Infineon and Cypress announced that the companies had signed a definitive agreement under which Infineon would acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0 billion. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in the 2021 fiscal year.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.Load more news