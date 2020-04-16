© HMS Networks Business | April 16, 2020
HMS Networks implements short-time work
As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
The plan is to reduce working hours with 20% to approximately 80% from the end of April until further notice. The company is taking this measure to be prepared for the expected general business decline in the industry due to the Coronavirus and the likely negative effect this will have on the market demand for HMS Networks’ products in the coming months, the company states in an update. The company's board of directors has also decided to revise its dividend proposal, going for the previously proposed SEK 1.90 per share down to nothing at all. This is also being done to strengthen HMS position for the expected uncertain period. "The first quarter of the year has been dramatic in many ways, but HMS’ business and our operations have not yet been impacted to any larger extent. We have been able to continue delivering products to our customers and we have managed to solve challenges in our supply chain. After all, the quarter shows a relatively positive development for HMS with stable sales and good profitability," says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks, in the press release.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.
EtherCAT interface option added to programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of an EtherCAT interface option to all models in the GENESYS+™ series of programmable DC power supplies.
MaxLinear to acquire Intel division MaxLinear, along side its subsidiary, have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for USD 150 million.
America II: 'we remain open for business' The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.
Infineon receives final green light for its acquisition of Cypress Infineon says it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Infineon expects to close the transaction within five business days.
Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19 Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.Load more news