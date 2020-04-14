© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer

Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple Eagle T -i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.

The systems are expected to be delivered during the second and the third quarters of 2020. "I am very pleased with this multiple system order from a leading global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, and we are happy that the market demand for our products remains strong. This order is another sign of Camtek's continued leadership in the inspection market, specifically in the CMOS Image Sensor market," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, in a short update.