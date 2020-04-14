© JonDeTech

JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation

The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.

The product is already sold on the Chinese market by OFILM itself, and in 2019 the company sold approximately 15 million units. OFILM is a supplier of components and modules found, in among other things in smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics products in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart homes. The company is one of the strategic partners that Swedish JonDeTech identified in its Go-To-Market Strategy. Development work in the field of smart locks has been ongoing for seven months and is part of a broader portfolio of conceivable products intended for IoT and smart homes. OFILM's biometric access control is battery powered, and by using JonDeTech's passive sensor to turn on the system just before use reduces power consumption and increases the life of the existing battery. "OFILM is the best partner for JonDeTech, and they were at the top of the wish list in our Go-To-Market strategy. I see this as the start of long-term cooperation where access control became the initial project since it is OFILM's product and it was a fantastic product-market-fit. Also, this means a good step for us to ramp up our production," says Per Lindeberg, CEO JonDeTech, in a press release. "We have had a dialogue with JonDeTech for a long time with a focus on implementing their unique sensor based on nanotechnology in many areas. During the development work, we were so impressed that as the first project, we chose to get the sensor into our product within smart locks. We look forward to long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation," adds Stark Guan, CEO OFILM Bio-Identification Technology.