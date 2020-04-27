Device Specification Table:

Case size Thermal resistance (°C/W) Thermal conductance (mW/°C) Capacitance (pF) 0603 14 70 0.07 0612 4 259 0.26 0805 13 77 0.15 1206 15 65 0.07 1225 4 259 0.26 2512 15 65 0.07

Featuring an aluminum nitride substrate with high 170 W/m°K thermal conductivity, the chip released today is capable of reducing the temperature of connected components by over 25 %. This reduction allows designers to increase the power handling capability of these devices or extend their useful life at existing operating conditions while maintaining the electrical isolation of each component. By protecting adjacent devices from thermal loads, overall circuit reliability is improved. The THJP's low capacitance down to 0.07 pF makes it an excellent choice for high frequency and thermal ladder applications. The thermal conductor will be used in power supplies and converters; RF amplifiers; synthesizers; pin and laser diodes; and filters for AMS, industrial, and telecommunications applications. The device is available in six case sizes from 0603 to 2512, with custom sizes available. The 0612 and 1225 cases feature long side terminations for additional heat transferring capability. The thermal jumper is available with lead (Pb)-bearing and lead (Pb)-free wraparound terminations.Samples and production quantities of the ThermaWick THJP series thermal jumper are available now, with lead times of six weeks.