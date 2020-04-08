© Nordic Semicondictor Business | April 08, 2020
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia
With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
The new office officially opened on January 1, 2020, and is based in Sydney, Australia. In addition to Australia, the office will service New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company set up the new office as a direct response to the growth and maturation of companies designing and developing both short-range wireless and low power cellular IoT solutions in the ASEAN and ANZ regions across a wide range of market segments, particularly in the home automation and smart metering categories. "We are seeing a lot of growth in the ASEAN and ANZ regions and opening this office was the next natural progression,” says Wendell Boyd, Regional Sales Manager for ASEAN and Australia and New Zealand, in a press release. “For example, in Vietnam alone tens of thousands of engineers are graduating each year, and our customers are seeing the benefits of these engineers coming through the system. It’s the same in Thailand, and Singapore, we are seeing more engineers, more innovation, and more opportunity in electronics design.” “Our customers in Southeast Asia are looking for a niche, a competitive edge against big multinational companies, and this is what Nordic’s cellular solution can deliver,” Boyd continues. “With the nRF9160 SiP they can do a complete cellular system on one device and manage cellular connectivity straight to the Cloud with all the security they need. It’s a perfect solution for this market.” Boyd, who has been representing Nordic solutions for almost 20 years, will head up the Sydney office, which he believes will strengthen Nordic’s relationship with its current distribution partners, providing an increased presence, faster response, and the basis for further collaboration on joint meetings with existing and potential customers. “Customers will now have a much more local support office,” says Boyd. “When a customer has a challenge and requires support, now we have someone who can take responsibility to bring the right people in and help them find a solution.” Engineering support for Nordic’s ASEAN and ANZ customers will continue to be serviced from Nordic’s established Asian HQ, situated in Hong Kong.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.
MaxLinear to acquire Intel division MaxLinear, along side its subsidiary, have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for USD 150 million.
America II: 'we remain open for business' The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.
Infineon receives final green light for its acquisition of Cypress Infineon says it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Infineon expects to close the transaction within five business days.
Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19 Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.
COVID-19 case at Fukui Murata Manufacturing’s plant On April 4, Murata Manufacturing, confirmed that an employee at the Takefu Factory of Fukui Murata Manufacturing has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cree: COVID-19 has had a greater impact than first anticipated Cree says that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater impact than originally anticipated when the company provided the third quarter outlook back in late January.
Hirose expedites shipment of medical equipment manufacturers Connector solutions manufacturer, Hirose, says it is prioritising and expediting orders to medical equipment manufacturers.
Short-time work starts at Elmos Elmos will start with the previously announced short-time work in mid-April. Associated with this, the Management board and executives will voluntarily waive a part of their remuneration.
Hirose’s Malaysian factory has been temporarily closed The connector company had to temporarily close its operations in Malaysia on March 18 following a government order. The order is a precautionary measure against Covid19 and is affecting most of the country’s industries.
COVID-19: Vishay provides operational update The manufacturer of discrete semiconductors has provided an update on the operational status of its manufacturing facilities amidst COVID-19 pandemic.
Axcelis receives its first order For Purion in Japan Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has received an order to ship its first Purion system into Japan.
NXP invests in Kalray An EUR 8 million equity investment to strengthen partnership between the companies who will co-develop, jointly promote and deploy autonomous driving solutions on the market.
SEMI urges ‘essential business’ designation of semi companies SEMI has urged government representatives around the U.S. and world to designate the semiconductor industry as an essential business so operations at companies across the chip supply chain can continue without interruption as the spread of COVID-19 continues.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Siglent Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Siglent Technologies, providing its customers with electronic test and measurement solutions.
Jenoptik supplies infrared optics to Rheinmetall The photonics group Jenoptik will supply infrared optical components to Rheinmetall between 2020 and 2025.
Kyoto Semiconductor names new president and CEO As of April 1, 2020, the company has announced that a new management system will begin, with Tsuneo Takahashi set to become its new President and CEO.
Smoltek signs evaluation license agreement with capacitor manufacturer Swedish technology company, Smoltek, says that it has signed an evaluation agreement with an unnamed manufacturer of capacitors.
Pervasive Displays increasing manufacturing capacity e-paper display manufacturer, Pervasive Displays (PDi), says it has made a major advancements in product reliability and manufacturing capacity to improve the automated production of electronic paper displays (EPDs).
Analog Devices prioritises the medical field during pandemic Analog Devices, Inc. has taken a series of actions to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by expediting production of its healthcare technologies that can help fight the outbreak.
Autec Power Systems & New Yorker Electronics inks agreement Autec Power Systems, a provider of custom power supplies, high-efficiency LED Drivers, switching power supplies and power management products, has signed accredited distributor New Yorker Electronics to a new distribution pact.