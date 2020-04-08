© Osram

Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.

Dahnke was most recently a member of the Management Board of the Neuss-based conglomerate Werhahn KG, which operates in the fields of building materials, consumer goods and financial services. "Kathrin Dahnke has extensive experience with medium-sized as well as listed companies in transformation. She has gained great recognition in the industry as a versatile and crisis-tested financial manager and supervisory board member," says Peter Bauer, chairman of the supervisory board of Osram Licht AG, in a press release. "We are delighted that she is taking on the continuing challenges facing our company with her proven financial expertise.” Kathrin Dahnke succeeds Ingo Bank, who will move to ams AG as Chief Financial Officer on May 1. In her career to date, she has worked in various industries, including Beiersdorf AG, Westdeutsche Landesbank and the former Gildemeister AG.